Edo Gov's wife wants Nigerians to join govt in providing amenities

Obaseki made the call on Thursday, December 30, while inaugurating a school complex built within the 84-year-old Central Primary School, Obioma, in Udi Local Council of Enugu State for N100m.

An illustrious son of Obioma and Group Managing Director of Afrinvest West Africa, Ike Chioke, built the school complex, equipped it and made provision for re-training of the school’s teachers.

The governor’s wife said it was becoming increasingly difficult for the government alone to provide all the infrastructure needs of various communities; hence the need for individuals and corporate bodies to contribute.

Obaseki also reminded wealthy individuals of the need to give back to the society as well as ensure that future leaders are raised to take over from them in the near future.

She said, “I must commend Chioke for his love and outstanding investment in his immediate community, notwithstanding his schooling abroad and working in Lagos.

“I wish every other blessed Nigerian emulates his shining example of being attuned and of great benefit to their communities and seeking ways to develop their human capital and social amenities.”

The Auxiliary Bishop of Enugu Catholic Diocese, Ernest Obodo, praised Chioke’s philanthropic gesture, adding that he had lifted a burden from the people of Obioma.

Chioke said he met the school about six months ago in total dilapidation, wondering how a child could learn anything meaningful in such an environment.

According to him, the project will greatly improve the learning condition of pupils in Obioma and neighbouring communities, noting that it will serve as a standard model for new primary schools in Enugu.

“With the continuous decline in the quality of education and human capital in the country, I decided to deliver learning materials to support pupils and sponsor skill acquisition programmes for youths and women in my hometown of Obioma.

“My view about life is that you cannot enlighten people without educating and empowering them to stand on their own; and the most important part of that education starts at the primary level.

“Also, equipping kids from primary school would make them compete in all forms of modern learning with pupils in Ikoyi, Lagos and other cities.

"They can write and develop Information and Communications Technology programmes in Obioma here and make their money,” he said.

Each of the eight classrooms in the new school complex is designed for between 35 and 40 pupils.

They are equipped with electronic teaching boards and the ICT centre boasts 30 computer sets, accessories and Internet Wi-Fi.

The complex also has a library designed for 56 pupils, a clinic, a conference hall, a staff room, head-teacher’s office and modern conveniences.