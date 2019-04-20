The Commission’s Public Relations Officer, Malam Kabiru Daura, announced this in a statement on Saturday in Kano.

Daura said that 38 persons were arraigned before the mobile court on Thursday, where six persons were discharged and acquitted.

He disclosed that the command had deployed 853 personnel, including regular marshals for the Easter operation.

Daura explained that 14 patrol vehicles, two ambulances and one truck for removal of obstructions were also on 24 hours standby.

According to him, the corps marshal has directed aggressive public enlightenment at motor parks and places of worship.

The enlightenment is to inform people on the importance of driving and being driven safely within the season and beyond.

The season’s operation, according to the him, will focus on critical offences, particularly over loading and failure to utilise speed limiting devices in commercial vehicles.

ALSO READ: Onnoghen runs to Court of Appeal to overturn CCT's guilty verdict

Other offences to be checked include drivers’ licence violation, tire safety and removal of spoilt vehicles and other obstructions from the roads.

He said that the FRSC kicked off the operations for the safety of people travelling for the Easter.