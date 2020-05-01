The founder of DAAR Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi has tested positive for coronavirus.

This came three days after his son, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr tested positive for the virus.

According to AIT, seven other members of the Dokpesi family tested positive for the virus after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) conducted tests on the family.

Dokpesi and the other affected members of his family have, however, been conveyed to the isolation centre at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, where his son is receiving treatment.

Speaking to journalists before he got into the ambulance that conveyed him to the hospital, the media mogul said, “I am quite okay. I feel very well.”

Contact tracing with his family members including his father and members of his household has already commenced.