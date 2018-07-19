Pulse.ng logo
Dino Melaye accuses SARS, military of attempted assassination

Dino Melaye Senator accuses security operatives of attempted assassination

  Published: 2018-07-19
On Thursday, July 19, 2018, Senator Melaye took to Twitter handle to announce that he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on his life.

Kogi lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has alleged that members of the Nigerian Police Force, Special Anti-Robbery Squad and Military men made an assassination attempt on his life.

On Thursday, July 19, 2018, the controversial lawmaker took to his Twitter handle at about 7:53 PM to announce that he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on his life.

"I thank God for spearing my life once again. Over 20 bullets holes on my jeep. Combination of police,SARS and military. God i thank you," he tweeted.

Melaye had once raised an alleged attempt on his life

Melaye had once raised an alleged attempt on his life

In 2017, Melaye had accused Kogi's Governor Yahaya Bello's Chief of Staff, Edward Onoja David, of masterminding an attempted assassination on his life. The allegation was found out to be false.

Earlier in 2018, the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation filed a lawsuit against Melaye for allegedly providing false information to the police about an assassination attempt on his life.

In the suit (CR/106/18) filed before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Maitama on January 31, 2018, Melaye is accused of falsely incriminating Kogi's Governor Yahaya Bello's Chief of Staff, Edward Onoja David, as well as making false statement in regards to the attempted assassination.

