Melaye responds to FG's lawsuit in the most Dino way possible

National Assembly lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has responded to the lawsuit filed against him by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation for allegedly giving false information over an assassination attempt on his life.

In a two-count charge filed on January 31, 2018, Melaye is accused of falsely incriminating Kogi's Governor Yahaya Bello's aide, Edward Onoja David, as well as making false statement of facts in a phone conversation.

The lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district responded to the suit on his Instagram account (@dinomelaye) on Monday, February 12, by appearing to mock it with a picture.

In the picture, captioned "FG VS DINO MELAYE", Melaye uses his index fingers on each hand to enlarge each of his eyes in a mocking gesture.

The minister is no stranger to public acts of defiance as he went viral last year with the popular 'Ajekun Iya' song and dance that he used to mock his detractors after surviving a storm over his academic qualifications.

Court case

In the suit (CR/106/18) filed before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Maitama, Melaye has been slammed with a two-count charge.

In the first count, he is accused of falsely incriminating Edward Onoja David in his assassination attempt claim.

The lawmaker is accused of deliberately giving false information to the police to frame David as the mastermind of the assassination attempt on his life at his hometown in Ayetoro-Gbede in Kogi State on April 17, 2017.

According to the charge, the police discovered the alleged falsehood in Melaye's claim while investigating his allegation.