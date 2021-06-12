Democracy Day: Gov Lalong pardons 7 inmates for good conduct

He said the gesture was part of the provisions of ‘Prerogative of Mercy and State Pardon’ conferred on him as governor.

” In exercise of the powers conferred on me as Governor in Section 212 of the Constitution of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended), after due consultation with the State Advisory Council On Prerogative Of Mercy.

“I have granted various categories of pardon to seven (7) Prisoners for their good conduct.

“All these pardons are granted for reasons of good conduct, with effect from the different dates of sentences. The concerned persons are:

“Nanfa Gwantur (Death Sentence commuted to life imprisonment), Timkut Laven (Death Sentence commuted to life imprisonment), Ponzing Nanshe (Death Sentence commuted to life imprisonment).

“Dauda Joshua (Death Sentence commuted to life imprisonment), Wasa Zachariah (Death Sentence commuted to life imprisonment),Davou Dalyop Mancha (Absolute Pardon), and Cletus Augustine (Absolute Pardon),” he said.

The governor also said that he had embarked on 20 legacy projects in the health and education sectors across the 17 local government areas of the state in order to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

“There are 20 projects made up of 8 Model Primary Schools, 6 Model Secondary Schools, and 6 Model Hospitals which have attained advanced stages of completion,” he said.

In the health sector, Lalong said his administration had established and launched the Plateau State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (PLASCHEMA) to facilitate access to affordable and qualitative healthcare by the people.

He said the Riyom General Hospital which was abandoned for 13 years was completed and equipped by his administration with additional scope as a Trauma Centre.

According to him, the General Hospitals in Mabudi in Langtang South Local Government Area and Kwall in Kanke Local Government Area, abandoned at foundation levels, were almost completed with additional infrastructure such as the dental clinic and patients relations unit.

“Following the upgrade of facilities in many tertiary health institutions, we recruited over 412 doctors and other health professionals to provide health services at the various facilities across the state.