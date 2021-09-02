Delta government engages citizens on 2022 budget

The Commissioner for Economic Planning, Dr Barry Pere-Gbe, disclosed this at the 2022 Citizens Budget Engagement Forum at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba.

He said that the state aims to achieve the expectation through strategic implementation of projects and programmes, adding that submissions from the summit would be incorporated into the budget for a proactive, efficient and effective planning.

He explained that it is in continuation of the steps by the Okowa-led administration to make the state great, that necessitated strategic consultative engagement process with relevant organisations and groups for the preparation of the budget.

According to Pere-Gbe, since the State Government signed up with the open government partnership domiciled with the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning, it remains committed to transparency in the execution of its budgets.

He said that the interaction would enable the government to be effective and efficient in governance, while serving as expenditure control and creating platforms for information dissemination, among others.

The commissioner noted that the 2021 half year budget had suffered N40 billion revenue shortfall as a result of insufficient funds from the Federation Account.

He however reiterated the unalloyed commitment of the Okowa administration to always make the well-being of citizens the central focus of government activities.

On his part, the Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, thanked the stakeholders for the engagement and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to providing dividends of democracy and encouraging citizens’ participation in governance.