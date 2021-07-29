Crush all drug cartels, NDLEA boss charges newly promoted officers

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that eight Assistant Commanders General of Narcotics (ACGN) were elevated to the rank of Deputy Commander General of Narcotics (DCGN).

NAN also reports that 20 Commanders of Narcotics (CN) were elevated to Assistant Commander General of Narcotics (ACGN).

Marwa said the exercise was part of the agency’ efforts to ensure that the nation’s anti-drug war succeeded all round, saying that “Any clog in our wheels, we’ll destroy and must be crushed.

“This war must be pursued relentlessly, the entire country mobilised and we must succeed.

“Therefore, I charge all the topmost officers of this agency to go all out and crush the drug scourge in every part of the country.”

The NDLEA boss attributed the success so far recorded by the agency to the support of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He noted that President Buhari had, however, graciously approved payment of liabilities and entitlements owed staff for years and also burial expenses due to families of deceased officers since 2015.

He assured officers and men of the agency that their welfare and care would continue to remain uppermost under his leadership.

Chairman, Harmonisation Committee, retired Col. Yakubu Bako, commended the NDLEA boss for restoring dignity and morale of the workforce through his purposeful and result oriented leadership.

Bako, also special adviser to the NDLEA chairman, said the promotion and decoration was the first of its kind since the establishment of the agency.

He charged the newly decorated officers to be vigilant at all-time, adding that diligence and hard work would add more to their rank in the nearest future.

One of the newly decorated officers, Deputy Commander General of Narcotics (DCGN), Mrs Victoria Egbase, appreciated the NDLEA chairman for opening up career path for personnel of the agency.

Egbase said the elevation had given hope to the upcoming ones, adding that hardwork and dedication was key to attaining the height.

She assured the NDLEA boss and the nation at large that the promoted officers would not disappoint the agency: “We are behind you all the way and our loyalty is with you.”

NAN also reports that Marwa had on June 17 approved the promotion of 3,506 officers and men to their next ranks thus breaking the jinx of long years of stagnation in the agency.

This followed a report by the harmonisation committee he instituted soon after assuming the leadership of the agency in January to address low morale and stagnation.

After due consideration of the recommendations by the committee, the NDLEA boss approved the promotion of 2,910 officers between the ranks of Narcotic Assistant I and Superintendent of Narcotics.

While 596 others between Chief Superintendent of Narcotics and Assistant Commander General of Narcotics were recommended to the Board of the Agency for elevation to their next ranks.