Sharing fake news about the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Osun State is an offense that could attract a six-month stay in prison.

This was one of the conditions stated in the Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020 signed by state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

The law is an enforcement of a previous order to lock down the state to slow down and contain the spread of coronavirus within the territories of the state.

The law primarily prohibits anyone from violating the sit-at-home order, an offence that also attracts a six-month imprisonment or an option of fine upon conviction.

"Under the law, transmission or dissemination of false information regarding Covid-19 is also an offence and it attracts the same punishment.

"Similarly, the promotion of unverified, untested, or unapproved cures, vaccines or other similar items that purport to cure, alleviate or reduce instances of persons infected with Covid-19, also constitutes an offence and offenders upon conviction will be liable to six-month imprisonment or an option of fine," an official statement read.

The law also allows the governor to direct a potentially infectious person to go into isolation for an initial period of 14 days; or order the removal of such a person if they fail or refuse to go to a place specified for screening and assessment.

"It has become imperative to go beyond making suggestions and giving directives in order to stem the tide of the spread of Covid-19, save lives, reduce ill health and ensure that the economy in which the people of the State of Osun operate does not become weakened and stretched," Oyetola said.

Osun has recorded the third highest number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria with 14, as of April 2.

Nigeria has recorded 184 cases as of the time of this report, with Lagos recording 98 of those, followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja with 38.

Other states where cases have been recorded are Oyo (8), Akwa Ibom (5), Ogun (4), Edo (4), Kaduna (4), Bauchi (3), Enugu (2), Ekiti (2), Rivers (1), and Benue (1).

A total of 20 people have made full recoveries and discharged to resume their regular lives.

Two people have died, both in Abuja, after complications brought on by underlying illnesses, according to authorities.