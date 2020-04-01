Nigeria's 12 newly-reported cases of coronavirus are Nigerians who came into the country through Benin Republic.

While speaking during a media briefing on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said they were discovered when a bus of over 100 Nigerian passengers were intercepted.

He said they were headed for Osun State.

"They said they were coming from Ivory Coast or Ghana, I'm not quite sure.

"It's among those groups that we have 12 immediate new entrances, so those are imported cases," he said.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced earlier on Wednesday that 12 new cases were recorded in Osun (9), Edo (2), and Ekiti (1).

Nigeria has already banned international flights into the country and locked its land borders.

Despite the closure, Ehanire said the new cases had to be let into the country because they are Nigerians and couldn't be denied.

However, the minister urged Nigerians abroad to stay where they are unless it's absolutely important to travel.

"The travellers put themselves at risk, so my advise is stay where you are and not take the risk. Unless you're walking," he said.

Nigeria has recorded a total of 151 coronavirus cases, as of April 1, in 12 states across the country. Nine people have recovered and been discharged, while two people with underlying illnesses have died as a result of coronavirus infection.