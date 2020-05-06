A patient has escaped from an isolation centre in Bauchi State after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The state's deputy governor, Baba Tela, announced during a briefing on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 that authorities are already making efforts to track down the patient.

Tela said even though the isolation centres are guarded by security personnel, dealing with infected patients requires tact to contain the spread of the disease.

He said, "Once a patient is diagnosed he/she ought to follow the medication recommended by the doctor, no patient should run away from isolation centre."

There have been reported cases all over the country of coronavirus patients breaking out of isolation centres and endangering members of the public.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, also announced on Wednesday that two coronavirus patients escaped from isolation, and are currently unaccounted for.

Similar cases have been reported in Kano, Taraba, Borno, Delta, and Osun.

Around 20 patients also broke out of an isolation centre in Kwadon community, Yamaltu Deba local government area of Gombe State to protest on Tuesday, May 5.

The protesters barricaded the Gombe-Biu road, a highway linking Gombe State with neighbouring Borno, to express their dissatisfaction with the quality of care on offer.

One of the patients, pictured, said it took a long time after his diagnosis before a doctor attended to him [YouTube/Channels Television]

The patients' protest attracted the attention of locals in the community who crowded around them, raising fears of further community spread of the highly infectious disease.

Tela warned members of the public in Bauchi to remain vigilant and adhere to all preventive measures advised by the government.

The state has recorded 83 coronavirus cases, with six patients already released after recovery.

Nigeria has recorded 2,950 coronavirus cases in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as of May 5.

481 people have recovered and been discharged after medical treatment, but 98 people have died.