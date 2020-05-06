Two patients receiving treatment for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have escaped from the authorities and are currently unaccounted for.

The state governor, Seyi Makinde, announced on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 that the duo possibly ran to their permanent places of residence, but failed to provide further details.

Many coronavirus cases have been known to escape from isolation centres, or dodge health workers all over the country.

Makinde also disclosed that four of the five new cases recorded in the state on Tuesday, May 5 are travellers from the northern part of the country.

This is despite the fact that interstate travel is currently banned nationwide, except for essential services.

Oyo has recorded a total of 44 coronvavirus cases, with nine discharged and two dead. The state currently has 31 active cases, excluding the two that are currently unaccounted for.

"Ten cases are self-isolating while twenty-one cases are being managed in the isolation centres in Oyo State; one at the University College Hospital, Ibadan & twenty in Olodo.

"Nineteen of these twenty cases at Olodo are asymptomatic & the last person has anosmia (loss of smell)," Makinde said.

Nigeria has recorded 2,950 coronavirus cases in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as of May 5.

481 people have recovered and been discharged after medical treatment, but 98 people have died.