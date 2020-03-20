Since it was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019, coronavirus (COVID-19) has ravaged through the world with social and economic impact that will be felt for years.

As of March 20, 2020, over 240,000 have been infected with over 10,000 killed across the world.

More than 88,000 people have also recovered from the virus, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Nigeria has had its fair share of the global crisis with 12 confirmed cases (as of March 20).

As confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), below is a timeline of coronavirus and profile of cases in Nigeria:

February 27 - A 44-year old Italian man tested positive in Lagos. As of March 20, he has tested negative to the virus and will be discharged after a second negative test result. March 8 - One of the Italian's contacts in Ogun tested positive. As of March 20, he has tested negative twice and discharged on March 13. March 16 - A 30-year old Nigerian woman who returned from the United Kingdom on March 13 tested positive in Lagos. March 18 - A 38-year-old Nigerian man who was in contact with a traveller from United States of America tested positive in Ekiti state. The American died before he could be tested. March 18 - An American national, who was biking and was detected at Seme land border, tested positive. March 18 - A Nigerian woman who recently returned from the USA tested positive. March 18 - A six-week-old baby who recently returned from the USA with their mother (#6) tested positive. March 18 - A 58-year-old Nigerian man who arrived from the UK on March 13 tested positive. March 19 - A 59-year-old Nigerian, who has no travel history "but lives with foreigners/expatriates", tested positive. March 19 - A 29-year-old model who returned from France on March 14 tested positive. March 19 - A 23-year-old who had contact with #3 tested positive. March 19 - A 43-year-old man who returned from the UK on March 13 tested positive.

This list will be updated with new developments.