Gov. Abdullahi Sule made this known on Tuesday in Lafia, while addressing the state on the preparedness to contain COVID -19 from spreading.

Sule said the government was making frantic efforts by putting measures in place to protect the health of people of the state, adding that additional isolation centres had be provided.

The newly added isolation centres were: Medical Centre Mararaba Gurku, Karu Local Government, General hospital, Obi Local Government, General hospital, Keana Local Government, General hospital Nasarawa Local Government and General hospital, Akwanga Local Government.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that isolation centres earlier set up were at Dalhatu Araf Specialist hospital, Lafia and Federal Medical Centre, Keffi.

Sule explained that there was no cause for unnecessary panic, as the state was taking extra measures to protect its residents.

“There is no need to panic, we are taking extra measures to protect our people, we don’t have even one case in Nasarawa state yet;

“If the situation warrants locking down the state, we will not hesitate to do that,” he said.

He advised residents to abide by all precautionary measures, such as social distancing, personal and environmental hygiene, so as to contain the virus in the state.

Sule also urged individuals who had recently returned from foreign trips to observe self isolation for the period of 14 days.

He strongly advised people with the symptoms similar to COVID-19 to call the response team on the following mobile phone numbers; 08036018579, 08035871718, 08033254549, 08036201904, 08032910826 and 08121243191.