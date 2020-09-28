The women landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 2 pm on Sunday, aboard Middle East Airlines aircraft with registration number OD-MEA/sub.

Mr Philip Wehbe, Public Relations Officer of the Lebanese Community, who spoke with NAN on the development, commended aviation minister Hadi Sirika for the approval granted for the flight towards achieving the feat.

Wehbe further commended members of the committee that gathered funds for the flight.

He listed sponsors of the trip to include the Chairman of Silverwings, Mr Mahmoud Said, and Chairman of RIACTA Ltd, Mr Elie Abou Farhat.

Others are the Chairman of S.J. ABED Ltd, Mr Donald Abed, and Chairman of Apple and Pear Ltd, Mr Habib Jaafar.

Some of the women, who spoke with NAN, regretted ever going to Lebanon to seek for greener pasture.

They claimed that they were “severely maltreated” in Lebanon and had to “run for our lives”.

“We are happy to be back home. We shall remain in Nigeria and do any legitimate business to survive. We appreciate those that arranged for this repatriation and shall continue to pray for them,” they said.