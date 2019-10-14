Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators in the country under the auspices of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators (ABCON), have condemned the Federal Government's proposed Value Added Tax (VAT) increment.

While warning the Federal Government against the implementation of the proposed VAT hike, the BDC operators faulted the move, with claims that it would accentuate unemployment and promote poverty in the country.

“The immediate implication is that every Nigerian will either directly or indirectly be affected by the whopping 50 per cent increase in VAT," ABCON was quoted.

The group also made known that the move to expand the VAT net and hike it is a conflicting strategy that the Federal Government should not embark on.

Disclosing that the average VAT collection in the past six years is about N900 billion, the BDC operators are worried that beyond the revenue, there will be other attendant consequences, such as higher inflation rate, interest rate hike, more unemployment and the fact that people will generally become poorer.

“It will increase the burden on the poor and SMEs contrary to the 2017 National Tax Policy. We also believe that seeking to expand the VAT net while also increasing VAT rate at the same time is a conflicting strategy," they added.

ABCON, however, suggested that the system can generate twice as much from VAT at current rate by expanding the scope of threshold and ensuring a robust administration rather than by increasing rate.

The BDCs are also of the opinion that a review of VAT waivers, better policing of the border to improve import VAT collection, framework for VAT on imported services and digital economy will also contribute to the government's revenue.

As reported some weeks ago, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had endorsed the country's VAT rate from 5% to 7.2% in order to expand fiscal revenue in the country.

Despite the wide criticisms that have greeted the VAT increment, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had expressed confidence that the move is the most potent channels to meet the new minimum wage implementation, and more revenues for the Federal Government.