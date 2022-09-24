Buhari rejoices with NSA, Babagana Monguno at 65
President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno on his 65th birthday on Friday.
He wished the NSA good health, longer life, and greater service to God and humanity.
Monguno served meritoriously in the Nigerian Army, and held positions like Commander Guards Brigade, 2007-2009, Chief of Defence Intelligence, 2009-2011, among others.
He was appointed National Security Adviser by President Buhari in July, 2015.
