Buhari refuses to dissolve cabinet, insists ministers must work till May 29

This is against all expectations as Pulse had earlier reported that the outgoing president would announce the dissolution of his cabinet with barely five days to the end of his second tenure.

Buhari presided over an extraordinary FEC meeting on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, where about 40 memos from various ministries, departments and agencies were considered as his administration hopes to wrap up with a flourish.

Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and all the 44 federal ministers, including ministers of state, reportedly attended the Wednesday meeting.

Buhari asks ministers to work till May 29

Contrary to what was anticipated, President Buhari said his ministers will continue working until the 11th hour of his administration.

The President is expected to hand over power to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Monday, May 29, 2023, and he expects the ministers to continue to discharge their assignments until their official time is up.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed while briefing the media shortly after the FEC valedictory session.

He said the president had directed his ministers to return to their offices and continue work.

Even though Buhari had taken pictures with council members, the Minister insisted that the news making the rounds about cabinet dissolution was fake.