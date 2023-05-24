Buhari to dissolve cabinet as he presides over his last FEC meeting

Today, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, marks Buhari’s final weekly meeting with members of his cabinet.

Confirming this, Special Assistant on Digital Communications to the President, Bashir Ahmad in a tweet said, “President Muhammadu Buhari presides over his last Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria today, at the Council Chambers, the State House, Abuja. The next FEC Meeting will be presided over by our President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, after assembling his cabinet members in the coming weeks”.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and all 44 ministers and ministers of state are physically in attendance.

The president according to Channels started the meeting by swearing in seven federal commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Fiscal and Allocation Commission (RMFAC).

The Federal Executive Council is expected to adopt the conclusions of the last three of its meetings.

The president is also expected to officially dissolve the cabinet before the meeting ends.

After the official cabinet dissolution, the ministers will hand over to the permanent secretaries in their respective ministries.

