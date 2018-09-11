news

President Muhammadu Buhari has recieved the N45 million presidential forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) bought for him by the Nigeria Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN) to enable him run for the 2019 presidential election.

The group had bought the expression of interest form which costs N5 million and the nomination form which costs N40 million on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, to show its belief in Buhari's ability to lead the way for a greater country with his plans for Nigeria.

When he received the forms from the group, led by its national coordinator, Sunusi Musa, at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, the president said he was glad for their belief in him.

He posted on his official Twitter account (@MBuhari), "Just now at the State House I was presented with the APC Presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, by the Nigeria Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN). A mixture of familiar faces, as well as new ones,united by a common vision of a secure & prosperous Nigeria."

