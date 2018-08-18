Buhari vows to jail more people

news

President Buhari has vowed to jail more of those who put Nigeria in the present economic situation.

He said this shortly after arriving Abuja on Saturday, August 18, 2018, according to Channels Television.

The President was away in London on a 10-day working vacation.

No more free money like GEJ’s time

Buhari’s vow is coming after the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena said that President Buhari’s administration will not share money like his predecessor, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Nabena said “The way they used to share the money is no longer there. They are angry because Buhari is not sharing money. So, some of them are defecting because of that. When you work and get paid, you will spend such money wisely; nobody will go out and spend the money he genuinely earns carelessly.

“Those days when you went to the airport, you would see a lot of private jets, go to Maitama and Asokoro, you will see a lot of houses and people are not living in them.”

2 Ex-Governors sentenced to jail

On Tuesday, June 12, 2018, Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the FCT High Court found former Plateau Governor, Joshua Dariye guilty of 15 counts out of 23 counts preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Banjoko also sentenced the former governor to 14-years in prison.

Also, in May 2018, Justice Banjoko sentenced former Taraba state Governor, Jolly Nyame to 14 years imprisonment without an option of fine.

The Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello recently described President Buhari as a man who is trusted by the international community to take Nigerians to the promise land.

Bello also said that Nigerians are satisfied with the President’s performance.