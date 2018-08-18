Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari vows to jail more people

Buhari President vows to jail more people

The President said this shortly after arriving Abuja on Saturday, August 18, 2018,

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari vows to jail more people play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(NAN)

President Buhari has vowed to jail more of those who put Nigeria in the present economic situation.

He said this shortly after arriving Abuja on Saturday, August 18, 2018, according to Channels Television.

The President was away in London on a 10-day working vacation.

No more free money like GEJ’s time

Buhari’s vow is coming after the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena said that President Buhari’s administration will not share money like his predecessor, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Nabena said “The way they used to share the money is no longer there. They are angry because Buhari is not sharing money. So, some of them are defecting because of that. When you work and get paid, you will spend such money wisely; nobody will go out and spend the money he genuinely earns carelessly.

“Those days when you went to the airport, you would see a lot of private jets, go to Maitama and Asokoro, you will see a lot of houses and people are not living in them.”

2 Ex-Governors sentenced to jail

On Tuesday, June 12, 2018, Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the FCT High Court found former Plateau Governor, Joshua Dariye guilty of 15 counts out of 23 counts preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Banjoko also sentenced the former governor to 14-years in prison.

Also, in May 2018, Justice Banjoko sentenced former Taraba state Governor, Jolly Nyame to 14 years imprisonment without an option of fine.

The Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello recently described President Buhari as a man who is trusted by the international community to take Nigerians to the promise land.

Bello also said that Nigerians are satisfied with the President’s performance.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Incest 53-year-old man blames his 13-year-old daughter's beauty for...bullet
2 Okonjo-Iweala Ex minister says Jonathan’s weakness on corruption...bullet
3 Summit Of The Alternatives How Kenyan lawyer caused an 'earthquake'...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari No more free money like GEJ’s time – APC spokesman
Kofi Annan President Buhari mourns former UN Scibe
Yahaya Bello Gov says Nigerians are happy and satisfied with Buhari’s performance
Saraki We have the numbers to remove Senate President – Omo-Agege
Aminu Tambuwal Group cautions Governor over unguarded statement against President
NYSC Why corps members thought govt increased their allowance
Buhari President has returned from vacation

Local

Without restructuring, Nigeria may never survive, says Ohaneze
Ohaneze Without restructuring, Nigeria may never survive, says Pan-Igbo group
Cameroonian troops join in Boko haram war
In Zaria Army to conduct shooting exercise, advises residents to keep-off
Commission dismisses alleged filling of Jigawa quota with non-indigenes
Eid-el-Kabir Police assures Gombe people of adequate security
Minister says Buhari's government will not share money around
Lai Mohammed Minister bemoans decline of reading culture in Nigeria