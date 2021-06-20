Buhari condoles with family of Fola Alade

The president in a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday, noted that Alade left behind a legacy of brilliance and diligence.

Buhari joined the Nigerian Institute of Architects, Royal Institute of British Architects and Architects’ Registration Council of the United Kingdom in mourning the first architect to become a Permanent Secretary in Nigeria.

Late Alade also served as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of the University of Port Harcourt.

The president commiserated with government and people of Ekiti over the loss, believing that Alade’s contributions to development of the country in design, building and administration would always be remembered by posterity.

He particularly noted the contributions of Alade to the historic structures like National Stadium Lagos, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Federal Secretariat Lagos and Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies building in Kuru, Plateau.