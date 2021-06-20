RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari condoles with family of Fola Alade

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Late Alade also served as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of the University of Port Harcourt.

Isaac Fola-Alade dies at 87 (Abusites)
Isaac Fola-Alade dies at 87 (Abusites) Pulse Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family and friends of Chief Isaac Folayan Alade, 87, whose imprint on the nation’s iconic structures will continue to inspire younger architects from within and outside the country.

Recommended articles

The president in a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday, noted that Alade left behind a legacy of brilliance and diligence.

Buhari joined the Nigerian Institute of Architects, Royal Institute of British Architects and Architects’ Registration Council of the United Kingdom in mourning the first architect to become a Permanent Secretary in Nigeria.

Late Alade also served as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of the University of Port Harcourt.

The president commiserated with government and people of Ekiti over the loss, believing that Alade’s contributions to development of the country in design, building and administration would always be remembered by posterity.

He particularly noted the contributions of Alade to the historic structures like National Stadium Lagos, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Federal Secretariat Lagos and Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies building in Kuru, Plateau.

He prayed Almighty God to grant his soul eternal rest, and comfort his family.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari condoles with family of Fola Alade

Lagos panel receives autopsy reports of 99 persons killed during #EndSARS protests

Fola Alade, architect who designed 1004 Housing Estate in Lagos dies at 87

ASUU threatens to embark on strike again over unpaid salaries

Saraki: 'I surrounded myself with young people as Senate President'

SERAP sues FG, Lai Mohammed for asking broadcasters to stop using Twitter

Buhari asks Appeal Court President to help his govt fight corruption

Fashola explains why FG is borrowing to expand infrastructure

Fashola says FG will complete 2nd Niger Bridge next year