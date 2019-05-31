In the N8.9 trillion budget, which the president signed this week, N751 million was budgeted for travelling around the world while N250 million was budgeted for local trips, according to a detailed breakdown reported by Vanguard.

The president would also spend N164.1 million on honorarium and sitting allowance, as well as N25.7 million on meals and refreshments. The Office of the President would also spend N8.5 million on the purchase of books in the 2019 fiscal year.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is estimated to spend N217 million on foreign travels and N83 million on local travels.

The government also budgeted N98.3 million for foodstuff, catering materials supplies, with refreshment and meals expected to eat up N25.7 million.

The sum of N576 million was also set aside for the phased replacement of vehicles, spares and tyres in the presidential CVU, security/police escort and State House operational fleet.

Other budgetary allocations for the first citizens include sporting activities (N30.2 million), purchase of sporting/gaming equipment (N38 million), motor vehicle fuel cost (N68 million), plant/generator fuel cost (N45.7 million) and cooking gas (N18.6 million).

Other allocations include the N3.8 billion earmarked for the annual routine maintenance of mechanical/electrical installations in the Presidential Villa that's the nation's seat of power.

N395.8 million was also budgeted for the construction of the Presidential Wing of the State House Clinic. The State House Medical Centre was allocated a total of N798.9 million, with drugs and medical supplies taking N208.3 million and N244.3 million earmarked for the purchase of health and medical equipment.

N26.4 million was also budgeted for the purchase of newspapers, while N3.5 million was earmarked for magazines and periodicals for the 2019 fiscal year.

President Buhari, 76, was sworn in for a second term in office on Wednesday, May 29 with his term set to expire in 2023.