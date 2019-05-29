President Muhammadu Buhari has been sworn in for a second term in office.

The 76-year-old former military dictator was sworn in by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, at a ceremony in Eagle Square, Abuja, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also took oath of office for a second term that'll last till May 2023.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by many top government officials including the Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, both of whom Buhari criticised on Monday for frustrating his administration.

Others present were the chieftains of Buhari's All Progressives Congress (APC) led by the party's National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and National Leader, Bola Tinubu.

ALSO READ: What should Nigerians expect from Buhari's Next Level?

The president's second inauguration follows his victory in the February 23 presidential election where he beat his closest challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 71 other candidates. Atiku is currently contesting the result at a tribunal.