RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari asks Senate to confirm Ariwoola as CJN

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Ariwoola has been acting as the CJN since June, following the resignation of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria. . (Punch)
President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria. . (Punch)
Recommended articles

The President’s request is contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the plenary on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

According to the president, his letter was in accordance with Section One (1) of the Constitution of Nigeria.

“Pursuant to section 231 (1) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended; I forward for confirmation by the Senate of Honourable Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the chief justice of Nigeria,” Buhari said.

Ariwoola has been acting as the CJN since June, following the resignation of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

Muhammad’s resignation followed the allegations against him by 14 Supreme Court justices, who accused him of abandoning his responsibilities as the leader of the court.

The judges also accused the former CJN of going on foreign trips with his family while denying them the right to go on international training.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos governor approves four work-free days for PVC registration

Lagos governor approves four work-free days for PVC registration

NNPP calls for Atiku, Tinubu’s disqualification

NNPP calls for Atiku, Tinubu’s disqualification

Bandits kill 3, kidnap 3 after soldiers reorganize troops in Plateau LGA

Bandits kill 3, kidnap 3 after soldiers reorganize troops in Plateau LGA

VP Yemi Osinbajo discharged after a successful surgery

VP Yemi Osinbajo discharged after a successful surgery

Why I didn’t tell Atiku before ditching PDP for LP – Peter Obi

Why I didn’t tell Atiku before ditching PDP for LP – Peter Obi

Buhari nominates 4 persons as CBN board directors

Buhari nominates 4 persons as CBN board directors

Obasanjo tasks NPC on accurate, credible 2023 census

Obasanjo tasks NPC on accurate, credible 2023 census

Rally: NLC urges FG to resolve ASUU strike or face total strike

Rally: NLC urges FG to resolve ASUU strike or face total strike

ASUU rejects plan to hike tuition fees in public universities

ASUU rejects plan to hike tuition fees in public universities

Trending

CAN dares APC to name bishops that attended Shettima’s unveiling

Some of the clerics who attended Kashim Shettima's unveiling in Abuja on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Terrorists vow to kidnap Buhari, El-Rufai; flog abducted train passengers

Abducted Abuja Kaduna train passengers. (TheNation)

ASUU declares continuation of strike, clears rumours of suspension

ASUU declares 4 weeks strike

CAN asks Christians to reject candidates with links to terrorists, drugs, corruption

The frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Channels TV)