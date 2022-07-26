Buhari asks Senate to confirm Ariwoola as CJN

The President’s request is contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the plenary on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

According to the president, his letter was in accordance with Section One (1) of the Constitution of Nigeria.

“Pursuant to section 231 (1) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended; I forward for confirmation by the Senate of Honourable Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the chief justice of Nigeria,” Buhari said.

Ariwoola has been acting as the CJN since June, following the resignation of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

Muhammad’s resignation followed the allegations against him by 14 Supreme Court justices, who accused him of abandoning his responsibilities as the leader of the court.