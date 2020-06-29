President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reopening of schools for students of graduating classes.

Schools have been closed since March in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID).

However, chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, announced on Monday, June 29 that the president has approved the committee's recommendation that students of graduating classes (Primary 6, JSS 3, and SS 3) resume in preparation for examinations.

Other classes remain closed for further evaluation with schools, including tertiary institutions, encouraged to continue with e-learning and visual teaching.

President Buhari has also lifted the ban on interstate movement that has been in place nationwide since the beginning of May.

Drivers have been directed to only fill 50% capacity of their vehicles' capacity during travels set to resume from July 1.

Movement across state boundaries are allowed only outside of curfew hours of 10 pm to 4 am, according to Mustapha.

Domestic aviation service will also resume as soon as "practicable in line with existing international and local guidelines on COVID-19" according to the new measures announced on Monday.

Parks, gyms, cinemas, event centres and night clubs remain closed, according to the PTF's national coordinator, Sani Aliyu.