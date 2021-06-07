RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari appoints Aides for First Lady

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Rukayyatu Gurin as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs in the Office of the First Lady.

President Muhammadu Buhari and wife, Aisha
President Muhammadu Buhari and wife, Aisha ece-auto-gen

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Gurin is a Doctorate degree holder in Curriculum Instruction from the University of Maiduguri.

She was at various times a Lecturer at the University of Maiduguri; a Deputy Director at the National Universities Commission (NUC); and a Director at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru.

Gurin was a Senior Lecturer at Baze University in Abuja before her appointment.

According to the statement, Gurin replaces Hajo Sani who was recently appointed as Nigeria’s Delegate to the United Nations Educational and Scientific Organisation (UNESCO) in France.

Adesina also announced that the president also approved the appointment of Dr Mohammed Kamal Abdurrahman as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Health and Development Partners in the Office of the First Lady.

Abdurrahman holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from University of Maiduguri.

He worked at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Yola Specialist Hospital, Sithobela Health Centre in Swaziland, and at the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) before his appointment as the Personal Physician to the First Lady in 2015 and reappointed in 2019.

“Abdurrahman will combine his new role with his position as the Personal Physician to the First Lady,’’ Adesina added.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Our youths are hurting,' Sanwo-Olu says Buhari's suspension of Twitter is destroying economy

NDLEA arrests pregnant woman, 2 others for drug trafficking in Edo

Buhari appoints Aides for First Lady

Police probe death of German-based Nigerian allegedly killed by military personnel in Imo

Gov Ayade’s Special Adviser on SDGs resigns

Lai Mohammed's mission to control social media in Nigeria [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

FG summons UK, U.S Ambassadors, gives condition for lifting of Twitter ban

El-Rufai inspired our performances - Kaduna Speaker

FG directs Radio, TV stations to close their Twitter accounts