Buhari appoints Aides for First Lady

Gurin is a Doctorate degree holder in Curriculum Instruction from the University of Maiduguri.

She was at various times a Lecturer at the University of Maiduguri; a Deputy Director at the National Universities Commission (NUC); and a Director at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru.

Gurin was a Senior Lecturer at Baze University in Abuja before her appointment.

According to the statement, Gurin replaces Hajo Sani who was recently appointed as Nigeria’s Delegate to the United Nations Educational and Scientific Organisation (UNESCO) in France.

Adesina also announced that the president also approved the appointment of Dr Mohammed Kamal Abdurrahman as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Health and Development Partners in the Office of the First Lady.

Abdurrahman holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from University of Maiduguri.

He worked at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Yola Specialist Hospital, Sithobela Health Centre in Swaziland, and at the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) before his appointment as the Personal Physician to the First Lady in 2015 and reappointed in 2019.