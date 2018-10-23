Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

British govt informs FG of plans to issue travel doc to Nnamdi Kanu

British govt informs FG of plans to issue travel document to Nnamdi Kanu

This is coming after MASSOB leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike accused Nnamdi Kanu of working for the DSS.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
British govt informs FG of plans to issue travel document to Nnamdi Kanu play

Nnamdi Kanu

(AFP)

The British governemt has informed the government of Nigeria of plans to issue travel document to Nnamdi Kanu.

According to Punch, a top government official made the revelation to reporters.

The source said “The British authorities have briefed the Nigerian government about the temporary travel documents they are about to issue to Nnamdi Kanu, who holds a Nigeria-UK dual citizenship.

“It shows that they have the best intentions towards the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Nnamdi Kanu working for DSS

This is coming after the leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike accused the IPOB  leader of working for the  Department of State Services (DSS).

Uwazuruike  also called on Igbos to disregard the IPOB leader’s comments during his broadcast on Sunday, October 21, 2018.

ALSO READ: Presidency speaks on Nnamdi Kanu's reemergence

DSS denies

The DSS, in a swift reaction, denied the allegation that its officers helped Kanu escape from Nigeria.

According to the spy agency’s spokesman, Peter Afunanya, the MASSOB leader’s allegation is mischievous.

Also, the Spokesperson of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Mr Emmanuel Nashon has however revealed that there is no evidence that Nnamdi Kanu visited Israel recently.

Nashon also said that the pictures of Kanu praying at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem which recently surfaced online might be old ones.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari says you can leave Nigeria if you wantbullet
2 Fayose arrives court, pleads not guilty to stealing billions of Nairabullet
3 Nnamdi Kanu speaks on 2019 election, vows to return to Nigeria with...bullet

Related Articles

Biafran leader calls Nnamdi Kanu a fraud and conman who is only looking for money
Why Nnamdi Kanu resurfaced months to 2019 elections - DSS
10 Things Nnamdi Kanu said during special Biafra address
Nnamdi Kanu is working for DSS
Israeli official says no evidence that Nnamdi Kanu was in the country
Igbos should ignore Kanu's election boycott order - MASSOB leader
Presidency speaks on Nnamdi Kanu’s reemergence

Local

The Ekiti state Governor, kayode Fayemi has denied receiving N30b from the Federal Government.
Gov Fayemi denies receiving N30b from FG
Nigerians spend $8b annually on importation of vehicles – Osinbajo
Nigerians spend $8b annually on importation of vehicles – Osinbajo
Corruption still remains our major headache – Osinbanjo
Corruption still remains our major headache – Osinbajo
Nigeria to partner Benin Republic to ensure success of joint border post – Buhari
Nigeria to partner Benin Republic to ensure success of joint border post – Buhari
X
Advertisement