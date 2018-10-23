British govt informs FG of plans to issue travel document to Nnamdi Kanu

news

The British governemt has informed the government of Nigeria of plans to issue travel document to Nnamdi Kanu.

According to Punch, a top government official made the revelation to reporters.

The source said “The British authorities have briefed the Nigerian government about the temporary travel documents they are about to issue to Nnamdi Kanu, who holds a Nigeria-UK dual citizenship.

“It shows that they have the best intentions towards the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Nnamdi Kanu working for DSS

This is coming after the leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike accused the IPOB leader of working for the Department of State Services (DSS).

Uwazuruike also called on Igbos to disregard the IPOB leader’s comments during his broadcast on Sunday, October 21, 2018.

DSS denies

The DSS, in a swift reaction, denied the allegation that its officers helped Kanu escape from Nigeria.

According to the spy agency’s spokesman, Peter Afunanya, the MASSOB leader’s allegation is mischievous.

Also, the Spokesperson of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Mr Emmanuel Nashon has however revealed that there is no evidence that Nnamdi Kanu visited Israel recently.