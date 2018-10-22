Nnamdi Kanu is working for DSS

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike has alleged that the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu is a mole.

According to Daily Post, Uwazuruike said Kanu is working for the Department of State Services (DSS).

The MASSOB leader called on Igbos to disregard the IPOB leader’s comments during his broadcast on Sunday, October 21, 2018.

2019 election

Uwazuruike also told all South-Easterners to disregard Kanu’s call for a boycott of the 2019 general election.

The IPOB leader, during his broadcast, said Igbos will not participate in the election until a referendum is carried out.

In his response, the MASSOB leader said “Nnamdi Kanu is calling for effective boycott of elections, referendum and sit at home, which MASSOB/BIM abandoned long ago, because of its adverse effects on Ndigbo. These issues are not practicable and the young man does not and cannot have effective control over them.

“Even if the people obey the order, the Nigerian Constitution empowers President Buhari to appoint anybody to run the affairs of any state, where elections were not held.”

Kanu’s disappearance arranged by DSS

Uwazuruike also said that Kanu’s disappearance and resurfacing was arranged by the DSS.

“Not many of his ardent followers truly know that Kanu is not sincerely working for the Independence of Biafra. His coming to Nigeria, his arrest, detention, trial, release on bail and his alleged disappearance and resurfacing, were all prearranged by the DSS.

“If Mazi Kanu was sincere, he should have disclosed how he was spirited away from his Afara Ukwu country home, when the soldiers struck. How did he disappear from his country home?

“How did he survive the onslaught, even when he claimed that about 28 people were killed during the military operation in his home? How did he leave Nigeria and what document did he use to traverse all the nations before arriving Israel? We couldn’t have forgotten so soon that the DSS seized all his travel documents,” he added.