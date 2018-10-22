Pulse.ng logo
No evidence of Nnamdi Kanu visiting Israel – Official

Israeli official says no evidence that Nnamdi Kanu was in the country

The Israeli foreign ministry spokesman said this during an interactive section with some African Journalists in Jerusalem.

The Spokesperson of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Mr Emmanuel Nashon has said that there is no evidence that Nanamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) visited Israel recently. play

According to Daily Post, Nashon said this during an interactive section with some African Journalists in Jerusalem.

This is coming days after pictures of the IPOB  leader praying at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem surfaced on social media.

Pictures might be old ones

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said “There are no details about his (Kanu) recent visit to this country yet.”

Nashon also added that the pictures seen online might be old ones.

During his broadcast on Sunday, October 21, 2018, Kanu thanked the Israeli government for their help and support.

The IPOB leader also claimed that he was broadcasting live from Israel.

ALSO READ: Nnamdi Kanu speaks on 2019 election, vows to return to Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu is a DSS mole

Reacting, to Kanu’s Sunday broadcast, the  leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike said the IPOB leader is working for the Department of State Services (DSS).

The MASSOB leader called on Igbos to disregard the IPOB leader’s comments on the 2019 election.

Uwazuruike also alleged that Kanu’s disappearance and resurfacing was arranged by the DSS.

