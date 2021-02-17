Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has applauded the hundreds of young, mostly Nigerian women, who have hopped on the #BeLikeNgoziChallenge on social media.

The challenge which has trended all week long, sees young women aping Okonjo-Iweala's sartorial choices by draping themselves in her signature gele (head gear), traditional blouse (Ankara) and beaded neckpieces.

The challenge essentially celebrates the Harvard-trained economist for her selection as the new boss of the multilateral trade body on Monday, February 15, 2021.

While appreciating the women taking part in the challenge, the former Minister of Finance also said she'll like to know the winner of the challenge.

"Thanks to Temi @temite & all my wonderful sisters who dressed up in Ankara yesterday. Thank you for all your messages of support. I’m delighted & honored to see so many getting the “gele” right. Please let me know who won the challenge. #AnkaraArmy #BeLikeNgoziChallenge #NoiGoesToWTO," the 66-year-old tweeted.

Through the ranks

Okonjo-Iweala graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University in 1976 and earned her doctorate in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1981.

After moving to Washington, she quickly rose through the ranks at the World Bank.

In 2013, she was named Managing Director of the World Bank, the organisation’s highest unelected position.

She served as Minister of Finance in Nigeria from 2003 to 2006 and from 2011 to 2015 under Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan respectively.