Armed bandits killed at least 35 people in Kaduna communities in the first week of February 2021 , according to security reports published by the state government.

The state is one of the worst affected by the activities of criminals who have terrorised most of the northern region, killing thousands over the past few years and kidnapping many for ransom.

An analysis of last week's security reports by Pulse showed the killings took place in 10 different communities, with many people also injured and some displaced from their communities.

Kaduna's Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a series of security reports published on February 1 revealed that bandit attacks in three separate communities resulted in three fatalities.

One person was killed in Wawan Rafi village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, and one each was also killed in Garawa Village and Doka Village, both located in Fatika District of Giwa LGA.

Another security report on February 2 announced that two people were killed by bandits in Warsa Piti, in Mariri District of Lere LGA, while one was killed in Randagi village in Birnin Gwari LGA.

An attack on a herders settlement at Gidan Maikudi hamlet in Kerawa ward of Igabi LGA also led to the death of two brothers after local vigilantes foiled an attempt to kidnap residents, according to a February 4 security report.

Fleeing bandits then directly caused the death of six commuters along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road after firing at several vehicles around Ungwan Dangedda in Birnin Gwari LGA.

The driver of one of the vehicles was hit by a bullet which caused him to lose control of the vehicle which somersaulted and killed six of the commuters including an infant.

Bandits also killed two residents of Ungwan Hazo Village in Zaria LGA after their attempt to kidnap five residents of Ungwan Makada Village in Dutsen Abba Ward, Zaria LGA was foiled by local vigilantes in Ungwan Mai Turmi Village in Igabi LGA.

The deadliest attacks of the week by bandits took place in two communities on Saturday, February 6, according to another security report by Aruwan.

15 people were killed in Kutemeshi village of Birnin Gwari LGA, and five others were killed in Kujeni Village in Kajuru LGA.

Shops with valuable items were looted in Kutemeshi while the attackers in Kujeni also burnt several houses, storehouses with foodstuff, warehouses loaded with building materials, and a church.

Despite the setbacks, security forces in the state recorded some successes against the bandits over the course of the week.

Three bandits were arrested by troops of the Nigerian Navy after a failed kidnap attempt in Kujama, Chikun last Friday.

Two bandits were also arrested with two AK-47 rifles and over 43 rounds of ammunition during the Wawan Rafi attack that left one dead, but the suspects were forcibly freed from troops' custody by an angry mob, according to the security report.

A group of bandits also abandoned two stolen motorcycles and 47 cows after troops advanced on their position in Zangon Kataf LGA.

The Kaduna government also reported an unspecified number of bandits were killed in joint air and ground raids in Rikau, Saulawa, Maganda, and Sabon Birni.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said in a recent interview with BBC Hausa that cooperation between state governments is the best strategy to defeat banditry in the northern region.