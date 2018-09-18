Pulse.ng logo
Army neutralises 5 terrorists, recover weapons in Borno

Army neutralises 5 terrorists, recover weapons in Borno

Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, Director, Army Public Relations disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri, Borno state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Troops kill 5 Boko Haram members, recover weapons in Borno play

Nigerian Army

(Punch)

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said it had nutrialised five Boko Haram insurgents in separate operations in Bama Local Government Areas (LGA) of Borno.

Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, Director, Army Public Relations, who disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri, said the insurgents were eliminated in Kote and Bula Dadobe communities in the LGA.

Chukwu said joint operations, titled “Operation RAINBOW 15” which was conducted between Saturday Sept. 15 and Sunday Sept. 16, came on the heels of the discovery of makeshift bases, established by the terrorists in Yabiri Kote and Bula Dadode from where they launched attacks on villages in Cameroon and Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Saraki demands Leah Sharibu's release, condemns killing of aid worker, Saifura Ahmed

He added that items recovered from the terrorists included 3 AK 47 rifles, two Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Shells, one primed Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Belt, two motorcycles, eight bicycles, flag as well as IED vest.

“Members of the general public are advised to report any suspicious movement or activities to law enforcement agents for prompt action,” he said.

