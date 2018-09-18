news

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has condemned the killing of Saifura Ahmed, a humanitarian worker, by Boko Haram terrorists, and called for the release of Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, who's been in captivity for seven months.

Ahmed, who worked with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), was one of the three humanitarian workers abducted in Rann, Kala Balge local government area of Borno State by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of Boko Haram, on March 1, 2018.

According to TheCable, she was recently executed by the terrorists who claimed they had contacted the government over the captives but did not get any response.

"We contacted the government through writing and also sent audio messages but the government have ignored us. So, here is a message of blood," a terrorist spokesman told TheCable.

In a statement signed by Saraki on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, he condemned Ahmed's killing in the strongest possible terms.

He said, "My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa - the young 25-year old female international aid worker who was abducted and killed by Boko Haram.

"Such horrific actions have no place in Nigeria. I join all Nigerians and the international community in condemning this killing in the strongest possible terms.

"The killing of aid workers, who choose to go into troubled spots, both in Nigeria and around the world, represents a new low by the insurgents, as humanitarian workers are some of the most courageous and selfless people on the planet."

The Senate President and presidential aspirant also demanded the freedom of the other two hostages and Leah Sharibu who the terrorists have also threatened to kill.

"The other nurse and midwife will be executed in similar manner in one month, including Leah Sharibu," the terrorist spokesman had said.

In response, Saraki said, "Additionally, the continued abduction of the late Saifura's ICRC colleagues, Hauwa and Alice, by the militants, alongside the captivity of the young Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, must end.

"I call on our brave servicemen and women on the frontlines to do all that they can to protect the aid workers on the ground and employ every God-given resource that is available to us to rescue Leah Sharibu and the ICRC humanitarian workers.

"We will continue to support the government in every way possible, to ensure that peace and security are restored in the North-east and across the nation."

How Leah Sharibu was abducted

When terrorists raided Government Girls Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe, on February 19, 2018, Leah was abducted alongside 112 other hostages. After weeks of negotiations with the government, the terrorists released 107 of the 113 originally abducted on March 21.

While it was reported by some of the released hostages that five of them that were taken had died of heart attack and stress and buried in the bush , Leah Sharibu was kept in captivity by the terrorists because she refused to renounce her Christian faith .

In an audio message published on August 27, 2018, Leah appealed to President Buhari to secure her freedom .

"I am Leah Sharibu, the girl that was abducted in GGSS Dapchi. I am calling on the government and people of goodwill to intervene to get me out of my current situation.

"I am begging you to treat me with compassion, I am calling on the government, particularly, the president to pity me and get me out of this serious situation," she pleaded.