The launching took place at the Army Super Camp, Ema-Okenema in the Ogbia Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Speaking at the event, Major General Olu Irefin, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigerian Army, said the operation was ordered by the Army Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, adding that the exercise would end on December 31.

Irefin said the exercise “is targeted at curtailing prevailing security threats such as cultism, illegal oil bunkering, pipeline vandalism and other crimes in the state.”

He also promised that the army would cooperate with other security agencies and uphold professional ethics during the operation.

In his remark, the state governor, Douye Diri, represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo , praised the army and also appreciated the roles its officers played to prevent the breakdown of law and order in the state, when he was declared the winner of the 2019 governorship election in the state.

He said. “Your singular show of professionalism was able to nip in the bud the rascality and criminal activities that tried to rear up their ugly heads as a result of the Supreme Court decision that restored our stolen mandate on the 13th of February 2020.

“If not of your effort, we believe that the carnage that took take place in the state would have gone beyond what we saw. So, we want to thank the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for the roles you all played in the events that led to our successful swearing-in on the 14th of February.”

Diri also praised security agencies for being alive to their responsibilities during the recent #EndSARS crisis in the country.