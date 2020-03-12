The Minister stated this in Argungu, Kebbi state during the donkey, camel race competitions and archery which form parts of the competing events for the festival.

Mohammed who was the guest of honour at the events said that Nigeria is safe for tourists and investors.

“With the return of the festival, we can assure that there is peace in Nigeria because over 10 years back, the festival could not hold because of security concerns.

“I congratulate the government and the people of Kebbi for the efforts they put in organising the events.

“After all these years, Argungu international fishing festival has come back with a big bang with all the significant and exciting events and competitions.

“With the enthusiasm of the people of Argungu and Nigeria as a whole I can assure you that the festival has come back to stay,” he said.

Mohammed said that the festival is significant because of its unifying factors between Nigeria, it’s neighbouring countries and the globe a large.

He noted that the competitions being witnessed and others to come are not just among the Emirates in Argungu and Kebbi state alone but there are competitors from Niger and other neighbouring countries.

He said besides giving the festival an international status, it served as a unifying factor between Nigeria, other West African countries and the globe at large.

“When you have people competing from other parts of Africa it foster unity and brotherhood,” he said.

The Minister said the festival is also significant because of the link to agriculture, creative industry and cultural heritage which are key sectors to diversifying our economy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Minister who earlier kick off a polo competition at a polo ground dedicated for the festival, presented awards to winners of the competitions.