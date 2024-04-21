ADVERTISEMENT
Police identify cop who stabbed man to death in Lagos mall, begin probe

Nurudeen Shotayo

Police said the manager and chief security officer of the mall are assisting with information to unravel the incident.

A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

The officer, a member of the 12 PMF squadron, allegedly stabbed one Anosikwa Patrick during an altercation at the mall, leading to the death of the victim.

The matter was reported to the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, by NotMentus, an X user who identified himself as the deceased's brother.

"#Princemoye1, good morning sir, my brother got stabbed to death by one of the police officers attached to Skymall at Sangotedo, Lekki.

“The officer is currently on the run. His colleague, too, is on the run,” NotMentus tweeted on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

In response, Adejobi assured the X user that the Lagos police command would take necessary action on the matter.

The police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi. Photo Credit: The Nigeria Police Force | Facebook
The police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi. Photo Credit: The Nigeria Police Force | Facebook
In a statement on Sunday, April 21, 2024, the command's Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that an investigation was underway to unravel the incident.

Hundeyin added that the the mall’s manager and chief security officer have been taken into custody and are assisting with the investigation.

"The Lagos State Police Command has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Anosikwa Patrick allegedly stabbed by a police officer at the Skymall shopping mall, Ajah on Saturday April 20, 2024.

"The Manager and Chief Security Officer of the mall are already in custody assisting with the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, the police officer has been identified as Inspr Taofeek, member of visiting 12 PMF squadron to Lagos," the statement partly read.

The force spokesman also disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, has directed detectives of the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department to ensure a speedy and diligent investigation of the matter.

He promised that police would keep members of the public abreast of the investigation as it progresses.

Police identify cop who stabbed man to death in Lagos mall, begin probe

