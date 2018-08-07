APC condemns invasion of National Assembly by DSS

news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the invasion of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

On Tuesday, August 7, 2018, DSS operatives barricaded the gate of the National Assembly and stopped workers and legislators from entering.

Reports say the move was part of a plot to impeach the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.

Following the invasion, Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo relieved the DSS DG, Lawal Daura of his duties.

Osinbajo also asked Daura to hand over to the most senior officer in the DSS.

Read APC’s full statement, signed by its spokesman, Yekini Nabena below:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) condemns in the strongest terms, today’s unfortunate invasion of the National Assembly by security forces.

Our Party wholly dissociates itself from any act of brigandage and affront on the sacred symbols of our budding democracy.

Our Party remains a law abiding political organisation and advises every constituent part to abide by the tenets of our constitution and our democracy.

Whilst our contention with the leadership of the National Assembly as currently constituted is a matter of public record, we still believe that the legislature as an independent arm of government must be allowed free reign for vibrant contestation of ideas and values amongst its members within the context of their constitutional mandate and for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

We call for a more harmonious working relationship between the various Arms of Government in the general interest of the country.

FG appoints new DSS DG

Also, Mathew Seiyefa h as been appointed as the new acting Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Seiyefa's appointment was also confirmed by the Presidency on Twitter.