4 things to know about sacked DSS DG, Lawal Daura

Lawal Daura 4 things to know about DSS DG sacked by Osinbajo

Osinbajo dismissed the Director General three years after he was appointed by President Buhari.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 things to know about sacked DSS DG, Lawal Daura play

Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Lawal Daura

(Twitter)

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo sacked the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

Daura's dismissal has been speculated to be connected to the invasion of the National Assembly by DSS operatives early on Tuesday, as they prevented lawmakers and journalists from gaining access into the premises in what many believe to be a plot to implement the impeachment of Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Here are four things to know about Daura:

1. He's 65 years old

Daura was born on August 5, 1953, in Daura, in Katsina State, the same place as President Muhammadu Buhari.

2. He's an alumnus of ABU Zaria

Daura received a bachelor's degree from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1980.

3. Joined the DSS 36 years ago

He joined the DSS in 1982.

4. He was appointed DG in 2015

President Buhari brought Daura out of retirement and appointed him to replace the dismissed Ita Ekpeyong as DSS DG in 2015.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

