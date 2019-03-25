According to a report by Sahara Reporters, the collapse occurred on Monday, March 25, 2019.

Latest reports say no one was trapped in the wreckage.

Pulse gathered that the residential building was already marked for demolition by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LSBCA).

According to a tweet from the Lagos state government; "A three-storey building collapsed at about 1.10 pm today at 50, Kakawa Street, Lagos Island".

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the building had been noticed to be defective and all occupants had been evacuated from the building".

This is the third building collapse in the same area in the space of two weeks. The first collapse occurred on March 13 at Itafaaji, killing over 20 people including school children and also injuring about 40 people.

Another building collapsed five days later on 57, Egerton Square, Oke Arin, Lagos. This was reported to be because of the engagement of quack workers who were tasked to bring down houses already marked for demolition by the Lagos State Building Control Agency ( LSBCA).