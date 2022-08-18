RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Anambra Govt. to implement eCurriculum and eLesson notes – Commissioner

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Anambra State Ministry of Education says plans are underway to implement eCurriculum and eLesson notes in public primary schools to enhance subject teaching, learning and digital literacy.

Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh (TheInformant247)
Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh (TheInformant247)

Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, state’s Commissioner for Education, made the disclosed this on Thursday at a retreat for government primary school head teachers, organised in collaboration with the state Universal Basic Education Board, ASUBEB, in Awka.

Chuma-Udeh said that the administration of Gov. Charles Soludo recognised the importance of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in education.

According to him, ICT is important and needs to be better integrated into curriculum so that schools can produce computer literate students and independent learners.

“To drive this innovation, teachers need to be ICT compliant for easy communication and implementation of eCurriculum and eLesson notes in our schools.

“We are equipping our schools with the necessary infrastructure and technology to deliver true digital content in classrooms,” she said.

The commissioner said that head teachers would be trained on how to carry out biometric capturing on Anambra Schools Portal which would contain information on teachers and students of each school in the state.

She said that head teachers could also upload their school activities, challenges, complaints and infrastructure issues on the portal.

Chuma-Udeh described primary school teachers as the ‘foundation moulders’ who taught at the early stage of a child’s Iife.

She urged them to be more committed and dedicated to the noble profession.

In her remarks, Mrs Ogochukwu Obi, Officer-in-charge of ASUBEB, said that the retreat was aimed at improving the quality of education provided for students in primary schools.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Our newsletter gives you access to a curated selection of the most important stories daily.
By subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kebbi injects N3bn into COVID-19 support programme

Kebbi injects N3bn into COVID-19 support programme

FRSC gets 316 new patrol vehicles

FRSC gets 316 new patrol vehicles

ASUU explains why Tuesday meeting with FG couldn't end the 7-months strike

ASUU explains why Tuesday meeting with FG couldn't end the 7-months strike

FG to establish 3 bilingual Almajiri schools in Gombe

FG to establish 3 bilingual Almajiri schools in Gombe

PDP inaugurates 152 coordinators in Cross River

PDP inaugurates 152 coordinators in Cross River

Anambra Govt. to implement eCurriculum and eLesson notes – Commissioner

Anambra Govt. to implement eCurriculum and eLesson notes – Commissioner

2023: NSCDC to train INEC officials, advice them not to use brooms, umbrellas during election

2023: NSCDC to train INEC officials, advice them not to use brooms, umbrellas during election

Commonwealth society to make peace in ASUU/FG deadlock

Commonwealth society to make peace in ASUU/FG deadlock

Wike vs Atiku: The devil has entered PDP – Bode George

Wike vs Atiku: The devil has entered PDP – Bode George

Trending

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

Lagos Govt tackles Peter Obi over false claim about ASUU strike

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote at Alibaba's January 1st Concert

Lawyer begs Dangote, Otedola to pay ASUU's N1.1trn demand

Chris Ngige.

Blackout: Ngige holds emergency meeting with electricity workers