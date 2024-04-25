ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Poly education vital for tech upgrade, neglected by Govt - Osun College boss

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman stated that for Nigeria to attain technological advancement, adequate attention must be given to polytechnic education in the country.

Osun State College of Technology OSCOTECH [MySchoolGist]
Osun State College of Technology OSCOTECH [MySchoolGist]

Recommended articles

Odeyemi, while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Osogbo, noted that polytechnic education was not receiving the required attention in the country. He said that polytechnics, which are important for the technological advancement in the country, were being converted to universities without minding the consequences.

Odeyemi said for Nigeria to attain technological advancement, adequate attention must be given to polytechnic education in the country. According to him, if polytechnics can get the same attention being given to universities, the country will be better off technologically than where it is today.

“In as much as we continue to pay lip service to polytechnic education, we will continue to move around the circle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Any nation that is in a hurry to develop its technology must emphasise polytechnic education.

“See how many universities are coming up daily, yet we are complaining that there is no employment.

“Polytechnic education is important for technological advancement, sadly, it is being neglected by government at all levels,” he said.

Odeyemi lamented that the government was not giving the needed attention and support to the polytechnic education.

In as much as we continue to pay little service to technology, we will be moving around the same circle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No matter how you travel on the wrong root, there is no other solution than you have to turn back.

“We must know when to turn back and give polytechnic education priority for our technological advancement.

“The world is moving away from just acquiring a degree to skill acquisition, which only the polytechnic education can offer.

“We have more than 200 universities in the country without adequate attention to technology advancement that the polytechnic can offer,” he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Poly education vital for tech upgrade, neglected by Govt - Osun College boss

Poly education vital for tech upgrade, neglected by Govt - Osun College boss

Lagos Govt to offer hospital sign instructors for hearing, speech-impaired

Lagos Govt to offer hospital sign instructors for hearing, speech-impaired

Bwala makes case for Yahaya Bello, faults EFCC chair’s press briefing

Bwala makes case for Yahaya Bello, faults EFCC chair’s press briefing

How we reduced road traffic crashes by 42% – FRSC boss

How we reduced road traffic crashes by 42% – FRSC boss

Motorists express worry as long fuel queues resurface in FCT

Motorists express worry as long fuel queues resurface in FCT

Reno's $10,000 Challenge: I didn't build any school in Anambra, Obi opens up

Reno's $10,000 Challenge: I didn't build any school in Anambra, Obi opens up

Bullied student threatens Abuja school with lawsuit if abusers are not punished

Bullied student threatens Abuja school with lawsuit if abusers are not punished

EFCC withdraws appeal against Yahaya Bello

EFCC withdraws appeal against Yahaya Bello

Gov Zulum wants Army to establish military base in Sambisa forest

Gov Zulum wants Army to establish military base in Sambisa forest

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian soldiers (image used for illustrative purpose) [DHQ]

Soldiers catch their fellow soldiers stealing cables at Dangote Refinery

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar

JAMB orders arrest of parents who hang around CBT centres during UTME

Yahaya Bello [Punch/X]

EFCC warns Nigerians that obstructing its agents is punishable by 5 years in prison

Men of the Nigerian Army

This is alarming - Army concerned over number of unauthorised weapons in circulation