Anambra Gov’s aide found dead in his room

Willie Obiano Anambra Gov’s aide found dead in his room

The Anambra state police spokesman, Haruna Mohammed told newsmen that his men have launched an investigation to determine the cause of Chima's death.

Randie Chima, a Senior Special Assistant to the Anambra state Governor, Willie Obiano has been found dead in his room.

Randie Chima, a Senior Special Assistant to the Anambra state Governor, Willie Obiano has been found dead in his room.

According to Punch, neighbours at his residence in Nwakpodulu Avenue, Awka had to force his door open after nobody heard from him, and found his corpse.

A friend who spoke to the daily said he was with Chima and he was looking healthy.

The friend said “I’m surprised to hear this story. That Randie is dead? We were together on Friday. He was hale and hearty. A good man is gone. Randie exercised almost regularly at Ekwueme Square.”

Certified dead

The Anambra state police spokesman, Haruna Mohammed said the Governor’s aide was rushed to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka, where doctors certified him dead.

He also said that his men have launched an investigation to determine the cause of his death.

”There was a report at B Division, Awka, that one Randie Chima, aged 57 years, of Nwakpodulu Avenue and SSA to Anambra State Governor on Audio Visual Productions, slept the previous night and did not open his door the next day.

“When the door was eventually forced opened after several knocks by his neighbours, his  body was found lying on the bed.

“Following the report, Police detectives attached to B Division, Awka, led by the DCO, visited the scene, photographed the victim and rushed him to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka, where he was certified dead by a medical doctor.

”No marks of violence and no foul play suspected at the moment,” Mohammed added.

In a related development,  a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and an ally of Segun Oni, a former governor of Ekiti, Bunmi Ojo has been shot dead by unknown gunmen.

According to NAN, Ojo was killed at a football viewing centre along Ekiti State University Road.

Governor Ayo Fayose has also condemned the killing of the APC chieftain, describing it as a devilish act.

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

