The governor, who announced the donation at the funeral service held at the church on Friday in Ibadan, described the deceased as a virtuous and pious woman.

Ajimobi, who said the late Popoola gave birth to children of integrity, rejoiced with the family for her attaining the age of 102 years until her passage.

The Pastor of Union Baptist Church, Pastor Jonathan Babalola, urged Christians to ensure that they embraced Christ before death.

You must acknowledge that you are a sinner and repent of your sins as the first step to encounter Christ; do all you can to receive the gift of God which is eternal life through Christ.

The late mama was very committed to God till her death and God in His mercy sustained her life; she lived a life worthy of emulation, he said.

Babalola urged the late Popoolas children to follow the footsteps of their mother and strive hard to keep the unity of the faith in their family.

In a tribute, the former military administrator described his late mother as a rare being, a woman who selflessly dedicated herself to her children, grand children, great grand children, community and those who came in contact with her.

Her love was unconditional, she disciplined but in a loving way, she lived a simple life with the love of her grandchildren being the utmost priority.

It didnt take much to make mama happy, a visit to her house or phone call gladdened her heart, and she is a star that will forever live in our hearts.

Money can diminish, property ruined but what we inherited from mama can never be destroyed, its more than a loving memory, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highlight of the occasion was a prayer made by Christian faithful for successful elections and peace in Nigeria.

Dignitaries at the occasion included a former governor of Oyo State, Chief Alao Akala, the Ogun state Deputy Governor, Mrs Yetunde Onanuga and some members of the Oyo State Executive Council.

The late Popoola was born on April 20, 1916 and died on Nov.30, 2018.

She was blessed with six children, 24 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.