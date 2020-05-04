The Nigerian government has received a sum of $311 million looted from the country's treasury during the military regime of late Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

A statement by the office of the Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Monday, May 4, 2020, noted that the loot, approximately $311,797,866.11, was repatriated from the United States and the Bailiwick of Jersey.

"In line with the 2020 Asset Return Agreement, the fund has been transferred to a Central Bank of Nigeria Asset Recovery designated account and would be paid to the National Sovereign Investment Authority within the next fourteen days.

"The NSIA is responsible for the management and execution of the projects to which the funds will be applied," the statement read.

