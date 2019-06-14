The 8th Senate greatly improved key sectors of the economy including manufacturing and processing, healthcare and agriculture.

The 2 books entitled ‘Legislative Legacy: 8th Senate on Record’ and ‘Masterplan: The Economic Reform Agenda of the 8th National Assembly’, both highlight the impact of the work of the legislature between 2015 and 2019.

“‘Legislative Legacy: 8th Senate on Record’, sets out the indisputable facts of the achievements of the upper chamber in rich and absorbing detail, so that Nigerians can read and see for themselves what was done on their behalf,” Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, says in the Foreword of the achievements book.

“‘Masterplan’ is a book about legislative solutions, it is also a book about setting institutional goals and actualizing them to safeguard the interests of the Nigerian people.

‘Masterplan’ is a valuable record of the priority bills and the process of their creation. The book answers the oft-posed question: “What did Nigerian legislators do for the country in the 8th National Assembly?” said Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, President of the Senate and Chairman of the 8th National Assembly in the Foreword of the economic priority book.

Read LEGISLATIVE LEGACY now: https://thepublicsenate.com.ng/legislative-legacy.pdf

Read MASTER PLAN now: https://thepublicsenate.com.ng/masterplan.pdf

