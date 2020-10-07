At least 350 cases of rape and sexual assault were reported to authorities in Adamawa State in the past five months.

The state's Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Lami Ahmed, said the cases were reported between May and October 2020, according to a report by The Punch.

Speaking at the launch of SMARTRR, a mobile application that helps survivors report cases to relevant authorities, Ahmed said breaking the culture of violence is pivotal to tackling sexual assault.

"With over 350 cases, one is only left to wonder what measures are to be taken to address this issue before it makes an animal kingdom out of our society; that is if it has not created one already," she said.

Rape and other sex-related crimes have received a great amount of national attention this year following a string of high-profile cases all over the country.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, announced earlier this year that a total of 717 rape cases were reported in police stations across Nigeria between January and May 2020.

In June, all 36 state governors resolved to declare a state of emergency on rape and other gender-based violence against women and children.