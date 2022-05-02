RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Breaking: 3 storey building collapses in Ebute-Metta, Lagos

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Many people are currently trapped under the rubble.

3 storey building collapses in Ebute-Metta, Lagos [Pulse]
3 storey building collapses in Ebute-Metta, Lagos [Pulse]

The incident happened around 9:30pm on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Recommended articles

As of the time of filing this report, many occupants of the building are still trapped under the rubble as citizens make efforts to rescue them.

However, Pulse can authoritatively confirm that two people have been brought out alive from under the rubble at press time; a young boy and an aged man who sustained injury on his head.

The two survivors have received first aid treatment.

Men of the Nigerian police and Lagos State Fire Service had also arrived at the scene of the incident.

It was gathered that the building, located on N24, Ibadan street, had been marked for demolition by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

Residents of the area confirmed to Pulse that the building was actually in bad shape prior to its collapse and occupants had been warned to evacuate.

Details later.....

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Breaking: 3 storey building collapses in Ebute-Metta, Lagos

Breaking: 3 storey building collapses in Ebute-Metta, Lagos

Strike: Osinbajo appeals to ASUU, others to embrace dialogue

Strike: Osinbajo appeals to ASUU, others to embrace dialogue

Let’s remain tolerant, show love across political divides — APC

Let’s remain tolerant, show love across political divides — APC

NDLEA seizes 2.3m tramadol, 2,919 codeine in Kaduna

NDLEA seizes 2.3m tramadol, 2,919 codeine in Kaduna

Worker’s Day: Lagos NLC endorses Gov. Sanwo-Olu for 2nd term

Worker’s Day: Lagos NLC endorses Gov. Sanwo-Olu for 2nd term

2023: Poll reveals Osinbajo is most preferred candidate

2023: Poll reveals Osinbajo is most preferred candidate

Incoming! Incoming! Workers cheer Osinbajo after May Day speech

Incoming! Incoming! Workers cheer Osinbajo after May Day speech

Gov Diri approves 100% increase for Bayelsa retirees’ gratuity

Gov Diri approves 100% increase for Bayelsa retirees’ gratuity

Don’t be tired of voting, Bishop Kaigama tells Nigerians

Don’t be tired of voting, Bishop Kaigama tells Nigerians

Trending

7 things to know about alleged drug baron behind Abba Kyari’s N3bn tramadol case

Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu (Business Post Nigeria)

2023: Aso Rock Imam advises Buhari to prepare for uncertainties

President Muhammadu Buhari (Punch)

Alaafin's successor will inherit his wives - Archbishop Ladigbolu

Alaafin's successor will inherit his wives - Archbishop Ladigbolu. [BBC]

NDLEA arrests drug baron indicted in Abba Kyari’s N3bn tramadol case

Abba Kyari and Afam Ukatu (KanyiDaily)