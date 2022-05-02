Breaking: 3 storey building collapses in Ebute-Metta, Lagos

As of the time of filing this report, many occupants of the building are still trapped under the rubble as citizens make efforts to rescue them.

However, Pulse can authoritatively confirm that two people have been brought out alive from under the rubble at press time; a young boy and an aged man who sustained injury on his head.

The two survivors have received first aid treatment.

Men of the Nigerian police and Lagos State Fire Service had also arrived at the scene of the incident.

It was gathered that the building, located on N24, Ibadan street, had been marked for demolition by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

Residents of the area confirmed to Pulse that the building was actually in bad shape prior to its collapse and occupants had been warned to evacuate.