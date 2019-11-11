Mustapha attributed the feat to the exceptional leadership and spiritual guidance of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

This was part of his congratulatory message to the Emir of Ilorin issued by his media aide on the occasion of the emir’s 24th coronation anniversary.

The former governorship aspirant said the reign of the Chairman of Kwara State Council of Chiefs had witnessed tremendous growth and development never recorded in the past.

Mustapha, a philanthropist and founder of Saliu Mustapha Foundation, said Ilorin Emirate under Alhaji Sulu-Gambari was on a threshold to greatness and called on the natives of the ancient city, especially the well to do, to return home and invest.

He said that that development in any society could be measured through mass production and employment opportunities for hordes of youths who had remained idle, but willing to work.

Mustapha, a former Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), felicitated with the Emir of Ilorin on his coronation anniversary and urged the people of the emirate to continue to live in peace and harmony.

“We owe it a duty to thank Almighty Allah for this rare opportunity, peace and tranquility witnessed in the reign of our father, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

”It would not have been so if not for the exceptional leadership prowess and spiritual guidance of our father.

“24 years on the revered throne of the Ilorin Emirate are no mean feat.

”It is like a silver jubilee and we have to thank the Almighty Allah for that, especially for the tremendous growth and development that we have had as a people, as a city and as a society.

“As we are commemorating the coronation anniversary of our royal father, it is our responsibility as natives, especially the well to do among us, to prioritise investment and provide job opportunities for a horde of youths to solve the teething problem of idleness.

”This is one of the ways to further rejoice with our father and contribute to the peaceful atmosphere in our city.

“I want to, therefore, specially thank Almighty Allah for the life of His Royal Highness and congratulate him on the feat his reign has recorded in the life of Ilorin Emirate.

”I wish him quality health and longevity of life to enable him do more for the people of this ancient city,” Mustapha said.