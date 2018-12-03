Pulse.ng logo
2019: Don’t arm youths with weapons, drugs, Emir urges politicians

According to him, all what people want is development, saying that the youths should not be encouraged to handle weapons for destructive purposes.

The Sarkin Katsinan Gusau,Dr Ibrahim Bello, on Sunday urged politicians not to arm youths with dangerous weapons and drugs as campaigns intensified toward the 2019 general elections.

Bello made the call when Sen. Said Dansadau, the governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Gusau.

He said that politics should not be a do-or-die affair and urged the politicians to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and still shake hands either they win or lose their games.

I urge you to play politics like sports ,if you win fine, and if you dont win, embrace the other person and shake hands with him.

“There is need for politicians to base thier campaign on issues and not on things that will aggravate crisis.

“Tell the electorate what you can offer and allow them to decide because all the people want is development, ” the emir said.

He then prayed for the peace and progress of the country and sued for peace ahead of the 2019 elections.

Earlier, Sen. Dansadau, the governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM),said he came to see the emir to inform him of his intention to contest for governor of Zamfara and to seek his blessings.

Dansadau  said that his intention to contest for the governorship was informed by the need to serve the people of the state and to initiate good governance .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dansadau is a former Senator who represented the Zamfara Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly. He is an enterprenuer and is also into agriculture.

